 

Digicel visits 17 elderly homes across Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
07:30, December 1, 2020
Digicel Tonga team in its efforts to continue its drive on sharing MORE this Christmas visited 17 homes of the elderly across Tonga yesterday with Christmas hampers to help spread the spirit of Christmas.

From Houma, Vaini, Tofoa, Halaleva, Houmakelikao, Ngeleia, Fasi, Maufaga and Kolofo’ou the team home delivered hampers accompanied by Santa.

The group of elderly visited were aged between 85 and 95 years old.  

The highlight were messages from these senior citizens on their appreciation for the visit by the Digicel team sharing joy and happiness into their homes. 

Digicel aims to give more to the community and reward its customers this Christmas in its nationwide campaign, Shake More Share More this Christmas. 

Tomorrow the team will be visiting the Children admitted at Vaiola Hospital with more gifts to share this Christmas. 

     

