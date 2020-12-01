Digicel visits 17 elderly homes across Tonga

From Houma, Vaini, Tofoa, Halaleva, Houmakelikao, Ngeleia, Fasi, Maufaga and Kolofo’ou the team home delivered hampers accompanied by Santa.

The group of elderly visited were aged between 85 and 95 years old.

The highlight were messages from these senior citizens on their appreciation for the visit by the Digicel team sharing joy and happiness into their homes.

Digicel aims to give more to the community and reward its customers this Christmas in its nationwide campaign, Shake More Share More this Christmas.

Tomorrow the team will be visiting the Children admitted at Vaiola Hospital with more gifts to share this Christmas.