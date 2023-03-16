Elder Soares of the LDS Church calls on Tonga PM

Elder Soares, who is on two-days official visit to the Kingdom, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister and to follow up on discussions they made during the PM’s visit to Salt Lake City last October.

They had a fruitful discussion on some important issues where the LDS is willing to help out, especially with the welfare of families.

Elder Soares has been serving as a General Authority Seventy since April 2, 2005.

He was named a member of the Presidency of the Seventy on January 6, 2013.

He served previously as a counsellor in the African Southeast Area, President of Brazil Area ad a counsellor in the Brazil South Area.

He was accompanied by the President of the Seventy, Elder Patrick Kearon, Senior President of the Seventy, Elder K.Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy and Elder Sione Fifita Tu’i’one, Area Seventy, Pacific Areas and General Authority Seventy.

Photo credit PM Press