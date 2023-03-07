Eua Water Quality Improvement Project to improve island's water quality

Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tuku’aho commissioned the project on Friday, 3 March 2023.

A Government release said the new water quality improvement project has installed a new rapid mixer, filters, solar panel system, chlorine dosing equipment, and test kits.

Tonga Water Board said the project will boost the reliability of the water supply and quality of water for consumers on ‘Eua Island.

The project was completed by the Sione’s Foundation in partnership with the Tonga Water Board with generous sponsorship from McCloy Family Foundation and Mullane Foundation and many other donors.

It was funded with a grant of TOP$375,000 with a total contribution of TOPT$200,000 made by the Tonga Water Board.

The island of ‘Eua gets its water supply from four surface water sources: the Saoa Cave, Fern Cully stream, Pekepeka Cave, and Matavai Cave and boreholes.

Poor catchment protection and dirty water during the rainy season or storms have always been a great concern for the Tonga Water Board.

TWB said the water quality impacted residents’ quality of life for many years.

Research and investigations have seen a strong push for improvements for residents and settlers now moving on to the island.

Photo credit supplied