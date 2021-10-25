Father in court over son’s death in Tongatapu

Local news media report that seven-year-old Alifeleti Peneti Jnr Vailea died after falling from a moving vehicle on 2 October.

Alifeleti was sitting at the back of the vehicle with his twin brother when the incident occurred.

Va’ati Vailea, 36, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with criminal negligence causing death.

However, police reportedly said they were considering dropping the case due to the nature of the incident.

The family have lamented their loss on Facebook.

“My heartbeat,” a post which appeared to have been posted by one of the parents says.

“I will never ever forget you.”

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Alifeleti Peneti Jnr Vailea died after falling off a moving vehicle