Fau Vake attack: Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter jailed for two years, nine months

Liufau Vake, 25, known as Fau, died in hospital nine days after being punched multiple times in the head by a group of four men outside a bar on Symonds Street. He was in critical care and underwent surgery to try relieve pressure on his brain.

Daniel Havili was the only one charged with manslaughter. He initially denied the charge but pleaded guilty to killing Vake and assaulting his brother Ika Vake.

Havili was sentenced in the High Court at Auckland this morning.

Photo file MMA fighter Fau Vake