Fifita undergoes successful throat surgery

The surgeon carrying out the procedure informed that the surgery was successful, with Andrew expected to make a full recovery.

A statement released by Fifita’s club Cronulla Sharks said he will now remain in ICU in the short term, before continuing his recovery in hospital.

“Andrew's wife Nikki and the Fifita family would like to express their thanks to their many friends, Sharks members and fans and the wider rugby league community for the support and well wishes received, with the family now looking for some space and privacy during the recovery process.”

“The Sharks will support Nikki and her family and allow Andrew the time to recover and ask that their wishes for privacy are respected during this time,” the club said.

Fifita fractured his larynx in a National Rugby League (NRL) match at the weekend.

Reuters reports the 32-year-old prop, who played seven tests for the Kangaroos, took a blow to the throat while playing for the Cronulla Sharks against the Newcastle Knights in Redcliffe on Sunday and later experienced problems breathing.

Fifita was treated by paramedics at the ground before being taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, where doctors sedated him.