Fiji airline to provide services to Vava’u as Tonga Government works on Lulutai Airways aircraft safety

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku confirmed this in a press conference with members of the media at the St George Building in Nuku’alofa on Monday.

A Government statement said this follows the withdrawal of the domestic airline’s 34 seat Saab 340 aircraft for urgent repairs.

“Government is focused on providing safe services for all passengers who choose to fly with Lulutai and has decided to pull the aircraft off service so that repairs and maintenance work can be done urgently,” Hu’akavameiliku said.

“That will take three to four months at least. In the meantime we are looking at all options available and to meet urgent needs we have worked with Pacific Link to provide the service that is needed between Vava’u and Tongatapu, with three flights this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Hu’akavameiliku said the Government is also looking at the option of stepping back and partnering with a private company to manage the operations of Lulutai.

The service began yesterday and will end of Wednesday.

Photo file