Fiji-based Tongan USP student hopes her family is safe

The third year student at the University of the South Pacific said she has been restless ever since she knew about the tragic event.

“I spoke to them at around 5pm on Saturday before I was completely cut out.” It was a very short call because my sister was picking up some children from the streets who were rushing to safety, to take shelter in our house.”

Lenati said she could not believe the devastation that occurred over the weekend in Tonga as she watched videos and photos on social media.

“It was horrible actually seeing what was happening there. “I just hope my family are safe because the last time I met them was in 2020 before I left for Fiji to study.”

“I have heard that there has been an eruption in the past but I had never experienced something like this in my life so far.”

Tongan students gathered at the campus yesterday to offer prayers of protection for their loved ones.