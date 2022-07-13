Fiji PM receives courtesy call from Tongan counterpart

This was conveyed at a courtesy call received by the Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama from Tongan Prime Minister,Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku.

The meeting took place on the margins of the second day of the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM).

The Prime Minister said Fiji places great importance on its relations with Tonga given our shared history.

He congratulated his Tongan counterpart on being elected the 18th Prime Minister of Tonga, with assurances of his continued support.

The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences to the Government and the people of Tonga for the devastation caused by the eruption of the underwater volcano early this year, to which he assured Fiji’s continued support for Tonga's recovery efforts.

The Prime Minister said despite the challenges the region is faced with, the onus is on Pacific Leaders to ensure that “we, as a united region, continue to place our people at the heart of all our decision making –in the Pacific Way”

The PIF Chair said the launching of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, which will be endorsed by the leaders on Thursday, would provide the opportunity to determine our collective position as a region, in the face of increasing geopolitical competition.

He added that he looks forward to the commitment of all Leaders in championing the collective regional interests of the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent.

In his response, Honourable Hu’akavameiliku expressed his sincere gratitude for Fiji's continued support and assistance during their nation's recovery efforts from the effects of the COVID-19 and the tsunami crisis.

He thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama for his strong leadership on issues of importance to the region, particularly on climate and oceans.

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku said he is pleased to be here in Fiji and is grateful for the kind hospitality accorded to him and his delegation. Tonga will work closely with Fiji in realising the shared goals set out in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Photo credit Fiji Government