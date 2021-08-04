Fiji Police on alert after cocaine packs wash up on Tongan beaches

According to Tonga Police, the packages washed up on at Höleva and Ha’alaufuli in Vava’u late last month.

Fiji’s Narcotics Bureau is liaising with local and regional counterparts following the major discovery and officers based at Maritime Police Stations especially in the Lau Group and Kadavu have alerted their respective communities to call Police should they find similar packages.

The public has been reminded that it is an offence to possess, manufacture, cultivate, supply illicit drugs and anyone convicted is liable to a fine not exceeding $1,000,000 or imprisonment for life or both.

Five people including a couple in Tonga have been arrested in relation to the cocaine packs.

“We suspect that some of the washed-up drugs are still in the community. I urge yet again any member of the public who has in their possession any of the washed-up cocaine to do the right thing and surrender the drugs to the Police,” said Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Halatoa Taufa.

“Appropriate police resources have been deployed to hunt down anyone who dares to hide or distribute any of the washed-up cocaine. We will continue to make arrests if you choose not to cooperate.” said Taufa.

Police investigations are continuing.

Photo file Tonga Police Caption: Packs of cocaine washed up on beaches in Vava'u, Tonga