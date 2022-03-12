FIJI Water company donates two containers of drinking water to Tonga

CEO for MEIDECC, Paula Pouvalu Ma’u received two 20-foot containers generously through the Neptune Pacific Direct Line Company on Wednesday.

The containers carry in total 2422 drinking water bottles (1 and 1.5 litre bottles).

The donation is to assist with the Government’s relief efforts, in response to the Hunga Tonga –Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption and tsunami on 15 January 2022.

Neptune’s local agent in Tonga, Transam Tonga’s General Manager, Joe Paasi presented the donation.

Passi said water is to help those who were severely affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami and he hoped that this donation will in some way ease the burdens on those affected.

Ma’u said that drinking water had been greatly affected by the ash-fall and the tsunami.

He added that safe and clean water is the priority need for the people of Tonga.

This timely donation is very much appreciated by the people and the Government of Tonga.

Photo supplied Tonga Government