Fijian troops still waiting for Tongan approval

Fiji's Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu said they are hopeful they will get the go-ahead this weekend.

"We probably looking at deploying another ship on Sunday, not a government ship, but of course paid by New Zealand and probably another 40 containers will go in that to further assist our brothers and sisters in Tonga."

Seruiratu said those deployed would have to deliver the supplies and relief items at a 'point of entry and exit so there is contactless handover.'

He said Fiji is working closely with the ADF to ensure these Covid-safe protocols are adhered to.

"It's good to see our soldiers working together with the Australian government. This shows the bond between the two countries.

"This is also shows the camaraderie between Pacific Island nations. We did this in the Solomon Islands in the last few months, and we are grateful to do it again in Tonga."

The rehabilitation efforts the Fijian soldiers include cleaning up of debris, and engineering works in hospitals and government ministries.

Photo Australia HC Caption: Fiji soldiers await approval from the Tonga Government