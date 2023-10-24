Finances and Early Warning System highlighted as disaster risk reduction weaknesses in Tonga

UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, Mami Mizutori said they are looking closely to the development of the Pacific Resilience Facility, managed under the Pacific Islands Forum.

Emphasizing more on the two weaknesses, Mizutori said “We are not putting enough money into prevention, however, we are forced to put more money into response, because the disaster risks are ahead of us.”

“This facility can attract funds from the International community, to put into projects that are both for climate action and disaster risk reduction.”

“It is very focused around the monitoring aspect, but early warning system needs elements such as very good components of education on the ground that leads to early action, and also improved warning and communication systems.”

Mizutori arrived in Tonga last week from Fiji.

She is on her first mission in the Pacific to look at Disaster Risk Reduction.