Firefighters break down gates to try and put out fire at Tufumāhina royal residence

A video taken at the scene showed black smoke billowing as the house went up in flames at Tufumāhina royal residence reports Kaniva News.

The video, which was shared to Facebook Saturday night, also appeared to show two fire engines remained park outside the high fence property while the firefighters were trying to break down the gates.

It was unclear whether or not the fire was brought under control. The video camera man followed the fire engines to the scene after the gates were opened but he was told to leave.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No reports of injuries.

The property was owned by the king and it was normally guarded by members of His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

Photo source Kaniva News