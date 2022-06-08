First cyber abuser convicted in Tonga

Nuku'alofa's Magistrate's court found a 40-year-old man guilty under the Electronic Communciations Abuses Offences Act, for inciting violence against two Indian expatriates on Facebook.

According to the court ruling, the offender published a video where he falsely accused the complainants of selling methamptamine at their business establishment.

The ruling found that an arson attack on the business had been encouraged in the video.

The court sentenced the defendant to a suspended eleven months' jail term.