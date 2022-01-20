First international relief flight enroute to Tonga

A New Zealand Defence Force's C-130 Hercules carrying aid supplies left from Whenuapai airbase just before midday and is scheduled to land at Fua'amotu International Airport this afternoon.

The ash covered runway in Tonga was cleared by hand yesterday but the situation is fluid and could still change.

Emergency supplies onboard the aircraft include food and water, generators, hygiene kits and collapsible water containers.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Peeni Henare told Morning Report once this first international aid flight was successfully completed, up to two flights a day could be conducted.