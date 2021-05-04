First Tongan police chief retires after 36 years of service in Hawaii

The Maui News reported that Faaumu grew up in Tonga and joined the department in Hawaii in August 1985.

He served as police chief for seven years.

“He’s fulfilled everything we asked him to do, plus much more,” said Roger Dixon, who was chairman of the Maui Police Commission that unanimously selected Faaumu as chief in 2014.

“The chief has made solid appointments in the department and is leaving a stronger, and more responsive police department.”

Faaumu, who left Tonga at the age of 17, received his associate’s degree in administration of justice from then-Maui Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bellevue University and a master’s degree in homeland security from American Military University.

“When I first came in, I was the only one with an accent,” he said. “Now you have different accents, which is good because the diversity of the department does match the community as a whole. It really helps us provide that service.”

While a police officer, Faaumu assisted the FBI in shutting down a major drug distribution ring in 2001 that was responsible for up to 70% of the methamphetamines being sold on Maui at the time.

He was able to translate wiretapped phone calls between many of the drug traffickers who spoke Tongan.

Faaumu had planned to retire in July 2020 before Maui Mayor Michael Victorino asked the chief to stay during the coronavirus pandemic, which required police to adapt to new rules and procedures.

Faaumu and his wife, Deborah, will continue living in Maui but said they plan to spend time in Arizona with his in-laws. Rickard will serve as acting chief.