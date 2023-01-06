Fisherman missing at South Canterbury river the pastor of Timaru's Church of Tonga

Lionati Fotofili, 44, of Timaru, known as Lio, has been described as a “very loving man’’ with a beautiful singing voice reports Stuff.

Born in Tonga, he is the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old – and his wife and other family members also live in Timaru, family spokesperson Anna Leger said.

Fotofili works at Alliance Smithfield and was ordained as a church minister at the age of 29.

“Lio has been in Timaru for almost 30 years, and he started the branch of the church [of Tonga] here,’’ she said.

Fotofili was reported missing at the mouth of the river, in the early hours of Friday, after he did not return home from a fishing trip the night before.

Police had been searching for him since Friday morning, but on Monday a police spokesperson confirmed active search efforts had been scaled back.

