 

Fisherman missing at South Canterbury river the pastor of Timaru's Church of Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
09:59, January 6, 2023
A fisherman who went missing at the Ōpihi River mouth six days ago is the pastor of Timaru’s Church of Tonga and was fishing for the congregation’s New Year’s Day lunch when he disappeared.

Lionati Fotofili, 44, of Timaru, known as Lio, has been described as a “very loving man’’ with a beautiful singing voice reports Stuff.

Born in Tonga, he is the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old – and his wife and other family members also live in Timaru, family spokesperson Anna Leger said.

Fotofili works at Alliance Smithfield and was ordained as a church minister at the age of 29.

“Lio has been in Timaru for almost 30 years, and he started the branch of the church [of Tonga] here,’’ she said.

Fotofili was reported missing at the mouth of the river, in the early hours of Friday, after he did not return home from a fishing trip the night before.

Police had been searching for him since Friday morning, but on Monday a police spokesperson confirmed active search efforts had been scaled back.

 

Photo supplied 

     

