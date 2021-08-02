Five people arrested over cocaine find in Vava’u

Taskforce officers apprehended the suspects during a raid on two residences in Vavau, and a third in Tongatapu on Friday night.

A 28-year-old male was arrested together with his 30-year-old wife and a 61-year-old male from a home in Ha’alaufuli.

Police confiscated five packages of cocaine during the raid.

The suspects have been charged with possession and with engaging with others in the supply of illicit drugs.

In the second home raided at ‘Utulangivaka, Police arrested a 27-year-old male and seized approximately 1 gram of cocaine and unlicensed .22 rifle and ammunition. Related criminal charges have been laid against him.

Taskforce officers also arrested a 38-year-old male from a home at Nukunuku for having engaged with others in the supply of illicit drugs. He is from ‘Utulangivaka and recently arrived in Tongatapu from Vava’u.

“We suspect that some of the washed-up drugs are still in the community. I urge yet again any member of the public who has in their possession any of the washed-up cocaine to do the right thing and surrender the drugs to the Police,” said Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Halatoa Taufa.

“Appropriate police resources have been deployed to hunt down anyone who dares to hide or distribute any of the washed-up cocaine. We will continue to make arrests if you choose not to cooperate.” said Taufa.

“We can work together as one people to protect our children, families, and communities from the harmful effects of drugs. Contact Police if you know any information that would help.”

Packs of cocaine worth $2.3 million pa’anga washed up in packages on beaches at Höleva and Ha’alaufuli in Vava’u last week.

Local residents found the packages and handed them to Police.

Photo supplied Caption: Some of the items confiscated from homes during Police raids in Tonga in relation to cocaine found in Vava'u