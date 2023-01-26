Flames engulf house in Tongatapu

The house was fully alight by the time firefighters arrived.

In livestreamed videos shared to Facebook onlookers could be heard saying that no one was injured reports Kaniva News.

Some said they were waiting for the emergency services while the house could be seen in the videos being completely engulfed by the blaze.

The sound of glass breaking and explosions inside the house were loud enough to be heard over the videos.

People were seen pushing a parked bus away from the fire.

One livestreamed video showed women carrying items, apparently from the house, and placing them few metres away from the fire.

Photo Kaniva News