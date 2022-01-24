Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa raises £45k in fundraiser for Tonga

Fekitoa who is in the UK, posted on his official Twitter page, that he was grateful to all the support he has been receiving.

“Amazing to see so much support from you all, here in the UK and also the rugby community. I’m grateful for all your blessings, we’ve managed to raise over £45k in the last few days. This will make a huge difference.”

The 29-year-old received a major support from his current British rugby club ‘The Wasps’ towards the fundraiser.

The club posted “In support of Malakai Fekitoa’s fundraising efforts for tsunami-hit Tonga, we will donate 20% of all match ticket revenue from our game vs Saracens on Sunday 30 January to the cause.”

Meanwhile, Fekitoa finally contacted his family after the tragic disaster.

“The comms is back in the main land, managed to speak with my sisters and they’re all ok but still waiting to hear from my mother and the rest of the family as still no connection to my island Ha’apai and the outer islands,” he posted.