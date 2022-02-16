 

FSM donates US$100,000 to Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
07:52, February 16, 2022
The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) will donate US$100,000 to assist Tonga in its relief efforts following the devastation caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami a month ago.

President David Panuelo approved the assistance from the General Fund of the FSM.

“To the People & Kingdom of Tonga, the people & Government of the FSM extend to you peace, friendship, cooperation, and love in our common humanity. You are with us in our hearts and minds, and we pray for your swift recovery. In the meantime, we extend to you our Blue Pacific solidarity and unity,” he said.

The World Bank said the violent volcanic eruption, tsunami and ashfall in Tonga has caused an estimated $US 90.4 million in damages.

That's the equivalent of approximately 18.5 percent of the kingdom’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) according to a World Bank assessment.

 

 

Photo Government of Tonga       

