Fundraising efforts for Tonga continues in Aotearoa

In Oamaru, the town's local rugby team have organised a donation drive to help out with its Tongan players whose families were affected by the tsunami disaster last month.

The senior coach at the Oamaru Old Boys Rugby Football Club Lemi Masoe said that they had organised collections at their home games and encouraged everyone to help out.

"I talked with the North Otago Rugby Union so all our home game will be a donation through the door. You know for some of our boys, they have lost their plantations and just need something to give back to them and help them get back on their feet."

Photo Government of Tonga Caption: National Emergency Management Office staff distribute relief supplies to families