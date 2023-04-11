Germany’s Special Envoy to the Pacific visits Tonga’s Prime Minister

Grzeski ,whc is based in Canberra, visited all 13 Pacific island states which maintains diplomatic relations with Germany, including Tonga.

Her visit last week was to find out what the Pacific Island States expect of Germany’s future involvement in the Pacific; political priorities; diplomatic presence; economic and financial commitment.

This includes developing proposals for rebalancing Pacific policy, including identifying priorities areas for German engagement in the region with particular attention to climate, energy partnership and economic recovery from Covid 19 pandemic.

Photo credit PM Press Caption: Beate Grzeski, the Special Envoy for the Pacific Island States from the Embassy of Germany (left) with Tonga Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku