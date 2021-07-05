Global Green Growth Institute opens Tonga office

The GGGI office will be located in the Department of Energy at the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC).

The office will be responsible for a number of projects supporting Tonga’s sustainable progress, including the development of the Tonga Energy Road Map 2021-2035 (TERMPlus), the development of the Long Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) and enhancement of Tonga’s Nationally Determined Contribution.

William Rolston is placed in charge of the GGGI office.

He will work closely with the Department of Energy and Department of Climate Change.

As Senior Officer of GGGI, Rolston will concentrate on designing, developing, and organizing program activities including green growth strategies, project development, and capacity building with a focus on the energy and transportation sectors.

The Government of Tonga signed a Host Country Agreement with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Headquarter in Seoul South Korea in December 2020.

The agreement strengthens the collaborative programme of work to support Tonga’s transition towards low-carbon, climate-resilient development.

Photo supplied Caption: MEIDECC Chief Executive Officer, Paula Ma’u (left), GGGI Senior Officer, William Rolston (centre) and Director of Energy Dr Tevita Tukunga