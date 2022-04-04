 

Government depts and all schools on Ha’apai closed due to community cases

All schools and government departments in the Ha'apai Island Group have been ordered to close from today till further notice, Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku said in Nuku’alofa tonight.

This follows the confirmation of community cases of Covid-19 in Ha’apai.

Hu’akavameiliku, who is also Minister of Education and Training, said the closure will enable the Ministry of Health team to do contact tracing, surveillance and do booster shots.

Ha’apai recorded positive cases within Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQs) in the last week but this could be the first discovery of community cases in Ha’apai.

 

