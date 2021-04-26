Government increases support for farmers in Tonga

The assistance is part of its sector initiatives to increase household income and national earnings as part of the Government COVID-19 economic recovery.

“The programme includes financial support for rural farmers who are part of the Government Cooperative Society Empowerment Program (FCSEP), helping farmers in Tongatapu, Vava‘u, Ha’apai and ‘Eua with access to finance that will fund agricultural inputs to increase production of marketable crops and increase our exports to improve family livelihoods” said Prime Minister Reverend Dr. Pohiva Tu‘i‘onetoa in a statement.

Exports of agricultural commodities continued to increase in 2020 from 2019, and the FCSEP programme targets to further increase the benefits for households and farmers involved through compliant societies.

The Ministry of Trade and Economic Development (MTED) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (MAFF) are jointly supporting the implementation of the programme.

