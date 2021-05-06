Government put on stage by King Tupou VI, people advised to select their representatives well

After welcoming and acknowledging the Speaker of the House, Lord Fakafanua, the Prime Minister Dr Rev Pohiva Tuionetoa and the Members of Parliament, His Majesty slammed the government and the House's "usual" practise of responding to His address without doing anything about it.

"It is unsatisfactory how this House does not make an effort after the promises and responses to Parliament’s Opening Ceremony each year," His Majesty said.

"Every year, our direction is focused on three foundations. They are good health, education, and the country’s economy, but every year it is the same response, with no special effort implemented.

"Recently, special attention was given to the appalling challenges of drugs.

"But it is evident there is a lack, or no special allocation from this House or from Government, to counter this difficult challenge. The Ministry of Police should be prioritized here and the Departments who partner with them."

Turning to the election of Members of Parliament, His Majesty said that "it has been the case for many years that the majority of the Representatives, including some in this House, use the theme honesty for election to the House. But where are the Annual Reports from the Ministers?," he asked.

"Why does government take away opportunities from the private sectors, whereby foreign loans are based?

"It is important to recognise that the work of Government is to run the government and not participate in business. It has tried many times to implement projects that in Democratic countries, it is the role of businesses."

King Tupou VI also had a go at the Government Boards.

"The Government’s Boards need to be well considered as some Boards’ daily operations are done by members of the board who lack the skills in that particular field.

"But the Board must pay particular attention to the financial shares of the shareholders, and let the daily operations be managed by skilled employees who have been well equipped and trained."

Turning to the government's claims that the economy is in good shape, Hi Majesty said this was contradictory.

"If the country’s economy is fine, then why is our currency rate very low in comparison to the foreign countries’ currencies who trade with us?

"There is also an increase in import debts but it could have been decreased with the use of local produce, yet government does not support that greatly.

"Many of these local workplaces are in great debt and have closed down.

This House fails to conduct its role in scrutinizing the current Government’s efforts. Thus, it is worthy of careful consideration by the taxpayers and people of the country who vote for the Parliament’s Representatives, to vote sensibly.

"Because the government in this House is a government you voted for."

(Translation by Radio 88.6FM)

Photo source Nuku'alofa Times