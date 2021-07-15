Government works on repatriating Tongans stuck in Fiji

Borders remain closed and flights between the two countries are prohibited.

Fiji is experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a little over 10,000 active cases and 50 deaths since April 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tonga’s Ministry of Health, Dr Siale Akauola told the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) this week that Tonga is still free from COVID-19 because there are no cases.

According to Dr Akauola, 17 passengers that arrived from Vanuatu on 22 June have been released from quarantine at the Taliai Camp.

All the passengers were tested three times and returned negative results.

240 passengers that arrived from New Zealand on 30 June completed their 14 days quarantine at the Tanoa Hotel and Makeke,

They will wait another week before being released.

The CEO for MEIDECC, Paula Ma’u, said the next repatriation flight arrives on the 28th of this month.

The flight from NZ has been confirmed but they’re closely monitoring the situation in Australia to determine when the arrival date of the next flight from Australia.

7625 people have been vaccinated with their 2nd dose with an average of 586 jabs a day.

The vaccination roll out for those requiring the 2nd dose is expected to end next month.

