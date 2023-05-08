Grandmother and granddaughter perish in house fire in Tonga

Tonga Police said they received a report of the tragic incident around 4am on Saturday.

The deceased persons were the only people inside the house when the fire broke out.

The Tonga Fire & Emergency Services with Tonga Police actively attended the scene.

Kaniva News reports neighbours tried frantically to put out the fire and rescue Seluvaia Taukolo and her granddaughter Victoria Grace but were unsuccessful.

Seluvaia’s daughter Vika Taukolo shared her grief on social media.

“Tragedy struck today and the feeling is not only overwhelming but there’s a sense of loss that cannot be explained”, she wrote on Facebook.

“There’s a void that cannot and will never be filled.

“I can only thank God for the eternal plan of salvation that has and will always be a comfort to me.

“Mate he ‘ofa atu mom and Victoria Grace. your smiling and loving face will be forever engrained in our hears”.

Tonga Police have emphasized to the public, “the importance of always having adult and appropriate supervision for vulnerable members of our respective families, especially, for our elderlies and young children.”

Investigators from both essential services are working together to determine the cause of fire.

Tonga Police offered its heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“It is hard enough losing a loved one, more so during May, which is a time to celebrate with family,” Police said in a statement.

Photo file