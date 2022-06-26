Green Climate Fund says help is coming for Tonga

Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni and the executive director of the GCF, Yannick Glemarec, have met in Kigali in Rwanda ahead of the Commonwealth leaders meeting.

Hu'akavameiliku was seeking an update on possible funding from the body after Tonga suffered severe damage due to two recent cyclones, and a volcanic eruption and tsunami earlier this year.

Mr Glemarec said his agency is working on the latest Tonga proposal on coastal resilience and it may go to the board for consideration early 2023.

He also said the necessary support will be provided to develop other projects to help mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.

The prime minister expressed his hope the GCF would help his government build a more climate resilient Tonga.

Photo PMO Caption: Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni (2nd right) and the Executive Director of the GCF, Yannick Glemarec (2nd left)