Green Growth Institution holds graduation in Tonga

The awards were handed out by the Minister of Trade and Economic Development, Dr Viliami Latu and GGGI rep, Roshika Ranjini Gaunder.

Dr Latu said, “The government is very pleased to be partnering with GGGI on this project.”

Two local young business graduates, Fai’ana Fukofuka and Arthur Cocker each won USD 5,000 seed grants, for their ventures as “Greenpreneurs”

The programme is part of the Pacific Green Entrepreneurs Network, a three-year regional programme funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and implemented by GGGI.

The Network aims to support green and inclusive job growth by supporting entrepreneurs (particularly women and youth) to develop their green and sustainable businesses whose business models include solutions aimed at contributing to their country’s climate and sustainable development goals in six different Pacific Island countries – Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu.