Grief and shock at sudden death of Tongan activist Polikalepo Kefu

Poli as he was known to many in Tonga and the Pacific died Saturday morning.

Cruella Tu’inukuafe, the Vice-President of Tonga Leitis Association released an official statement from the Tonga Leiti's Association to announce the passing of their President, Polikalepo Kefu.

“Tonga Police are currently investigating Poli's death and the circumstances surrounding it. It appears that Poli was a victim of a very violent attack. We vehemently hope that those responsible will be swiftly brought to justice,” the statement said.

Poli was described as “a selfless humanitarian and a tireless advocate for the rights of those with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.”

Poli featured in the 2018 documentary Leitis in Waiting about the Tongan Leitis, or indigenous transgender women, fighting a rising tide of religious fundamentalism and intolerance in Tonga.

He was also the Communication Officer for the Tonga Red Cross Society and Secretary for the Media Association of Tonga (MAT).

Family and friends have flooded social media with tributes to Poli.

MAT president, Ramanlal Vallabh said, "Poli had the ability to make our members feel comfortable with his ready smile.

"This is a very big loss indeed for MAT and all those that knew him,"

Poli was an active member of MAT and always attended the meetings and events. He was always ready to support when and where ever he could.

UNDP-Global Fund Western Pacific HIV, TB and Malaria Programmes expressed their deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their colleagues and partners in Tonga on hearing the unexpected news of sudden departure of Poli.

“TLA being an active sub-recipient to the Programme, Mr. Poli was a humble, strong powerhouse and agent for change for TLA and always on the go for the Programme. He dedicated his expertise serving humanity and most vulnerable and key affected population in Tonga. Mr. Poli played a pivotal role in advocating for meaningful and positive change in people’s life and always at the forefront on humanitarian response,” the statement said.

Photo supplied Caption: Tongan LGBTQI activist and human rights defender Polikalepo Kefu.