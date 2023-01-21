Ground breaking ceremony for $60 million sports complex in Tonga

Chief Guest and Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku thanked the Chinese government for their support.

"Having this facility of international standard will not only be beneficial to THS but to sports in general here in the Kingdom," he said at the event yesterday.

The Chinese Ambassador, Wang Baodang, said they were proud to be supporting a sporting nation like Tonga.

"Tonga is a nation of sport lovers," he said.

A statement said Chinese contractors arrived in Tonga three months ago to prepare for the construction of the $60 million plus sports complex.

It will include an indoor stadium, an international standard rugby field, netball and tennis courts.

There is also hope that the project will include an international-size swimming pool.

Photo PMO