 

Growers Federation of Tonga improves connection to markets for farmers

BY: Loop Pacific
10:59, April 13, 2021
The Growers Federation of Tonga is improving connection to markets for five farming organisations.

“We’re assisting the Vani Youth Group, Tupou College, Tonga College, Women in Horticulture and Ha’apai Nursery,” says CEO, Sinai Tuitahi.

“To date we’ve distributed farming tools, fuel, fertilizer, equipment and seedlings that will help generate further income for the local market and exports estimated to earn between TOP$20,000 – TOP$100,000.”

“In doing this we’re looking to improve their capacity to connect their members to markets and also strengthen food security in schools.”

The activity was funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

 

