Growers Federation of Tonga wins innovative cooking at World Food Day Celebration

Widespread effects of the global pandemic is seeing governments, businesses, NGOs, the media and general public raise collective awareness and action for those suffering from hunger in addition to ensuring healthy diets for all.

Celebrated across 150 countries, leaders are declaring it a time to look into building a future for all as the celebration was recently acknowledged as one of the most celebrated days of the United Nations calendar.

Growers Federation of Tonga’s key participation backed and supported by Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo supplied