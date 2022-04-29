 

Growing concern for mental health in Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
14:03, April 29, 2022
10 reads

There are growing concerns about the psychological well-being of Tongans in the wake of January's volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Aid agencies on the ground were reporting a need to rehabilitate people who were psychologically affected by the eruption and tsunami.

Their distress was made worse by the tough Covid-19 lockdown restrictions being applied in the Kingdom, said Tonga Red Cross Secretary General, Sione Taumoefolau.

"You know together with the event of January 15, the Covid-19 arrived in Tonga in February. So it's a combination of two double disasters for Tonga. So you are not only trying to recover from what happened with the tsunami but also have the Covid-19. And it all adds on to what we are doing in that area...so that's the reality," Taumoefolau said.

 

Photo credit Malau Media/Tonga Red Cross  Caption: A volunteer helps with distribution of relief items in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Tonga Red Cross
mental health
Volcanic eruption
  • 10 reads