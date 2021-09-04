Guilty plea entered in murder case of Tongan human rights activist

Inoke Siolongo Filivaolelei Tonga was arrested and charged with Poli Kefu's death in May.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty at the Nuku'alofa Supreme Court on Thursday.

He will be sentenced on October 6th.

Matangi Tonga reported Poli Kefu died after being hit with a rock.

It said Poli Kefu, who hailed from Lapaha, was not only a respected Tonga Red Cross communications officer, but was president of the Tonga Leitis Association.

He was also recognised for his work as a LGBTQIA+ rights advocate in Tonga and the region.

The accused, Tonga, who was living in Halaleva at the time of the incident, is originally from Fungamisi, Vava'u.

Photo file Caption: Tongan human rights activist Polikalepo "Poli" Kefu