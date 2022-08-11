 

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand team pays courtesy call on Tonga Prime Minister

Loop Pacific
August 11, 2022
The Group Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand, Alan Thorp and team paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku at the Prime Minister's Office this week.

Thorp and his team are in Tonga for the signing of the Tonga Institute of Science & Technology and Habitat for Humanity New Zealand’s partnership to provide 'Build Back Safer' training by their carpentry students.

This project will target the vulnerable homes that were affected by the HungaTonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruptions.

The courtesy visit to Hu’akavameiliku gave them the opportunity to brief the Prime Minister about the project and its implementation.

Team members include Lou Maea, Technical Manager; Kate Holgate, Sector & Societal Manager and In-Country Consultant Project Manager, Katrina Ma’u Fatiaki.

 

 

Photo credit Katrina Ma'u Fatiaki   Caption:  Group Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand, Alan Thorp and team with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Tonga
Habitat for New Zealand
'Build Back Safer' training
