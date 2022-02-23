High Covid vaccination rates in Tonga

At a press conference today, Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni announced that 91 per cent have received their second dose and 26 per cent have taken their booster shots.

According to PM Sovaleni, only 467 people have not taken their first dose.

He also announced that there are 133 active Covid-19 cases.

One person who was tested positive died on the eleventh day after recovery.

However, the death is not a result of Covid-19.

A total of 78 people have been discharged and 57 people are recovering in quarantine sites.

Photo Media Association of Tonga/Facebook Caption: Press conference for an update on Covid-19