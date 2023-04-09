High profile rapper Valeli Tonga accused of kidnapping over $5million ransom bid

Valeli Tonga, 20, aka ‘Leli SK’, was arrested on March 14 after Peter Vuong, 26, was rescued by dozens of heavily-armed tactical police from a derelict property in Belmore, in Sydney‘s southwest.

Police will allege Vuong was kidnapped from his influencer girlfriend’s Smithfield home six days earlier, and allegedly bound and tortured as his accused captors tried to extort her wealthy crypto trader relative for his safe return.

The group formed in late 2019 and are managed by independent label BHQ Records. Leli SK joined Sydney Yungins the following year, replacing a previous member of the group.

According to their social media bio, the trio – who hail from the Pacific Islands but were raised in western parts of Sydney – racked up around 500,000 views in two months after releasing their debut track ‘Who You With’.

‘These boys are fresh on the scene with songs that fall under a variety of musical genres. From UK drill style, hip hop party to laid back wavey flows,’ their YouTube page reads.

‘Their journey has taken them to perform at shows including the under 18 Sticky Cheeks Block Party, For the Culture Show at the Gold Coast and Darwin City at the Opium Club.’

Rico Tonga and Titoez have not been charged in relation to the alleged kidnapping and Daily Mail Australia does not suggest they are involved.

Photos posted on social media over the past two years show Leli SK performing on stage at bustling events and posing for photos in front of hundreds of fans.

In December, Tonga shared a picture of himself sitting on the ground in front of a white Mercedes admiringly gazing at one of his group’s records as it sat in his lap, writing: ‘plenty more where they came from’.

The post was inundated with comments from friends and loved ones offering their congratulations and saying they were ‘proud’.

Police will allege Tonga and five associates burst into Vuong’s girlfriend Angel Bowyer’s sprawling two-storey family home around 5.20am on March 9, armed with sledgehammers and guns.

hey are then accused of spiriting him away to the squalid property 20km away where they allegedly held him for days while sending Ms Bowyer’s relative Tran Dinh messages demanding $5million or they would ‘cut Mr Vuong into pieces’.

A huge police operation kicked off shortly after the alleged abduction – eventually leading to tactical officers armed with flash grenades storming the Belmore home and rescuing Mr Vuong.

Four men were arrested at the Canterbury Road property, and a further two were nabbed by officers a few streets away.

Alongside Tonga, Viliami Siasau, 19, Sunia Siasau, 20, John Totau Fahamokioa, 20, Lolo Liavaa, 19 and Kitueau Tatafu, 21, have been charged over the alleged abduction and torture.

Appearing in Bankstown Court on March 15, Tonga did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until his next hearing.

Of the six, Fahamokioa was the only one who was granted bail under strict conditions.

Despite Tonga’s arrest, BHQ Records have continued to promote the group’s upcoming releases on social media.

Just three days ago, Sydney Yungins announced via Instagram that their new track ‘Meet me at the bottom’ was now out across their platforms.

Tonga is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on May 10.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted BHQ Records for comment.

Photo source Kaniva News