HMAS Canberra arrives to support Tonga’s recovery efforts

HMAS Canberra was guided by Guardian Class Patrol Boat VOEA Ngahau Siliva which was gifted by Australia to His Majesty’s Armed Forces’ under the Pacific Maritime Security Program. HMAS Adelaide and Supply were in company.

The Australian High Commissioner, Rachael Moore said it was a significant day today for the two countries, with Australia’s two largest ships, HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Canberra, and one of two new Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment ships HMAS Supply in Tongan waters under Operation Tonga Assist 2022.

“They are here to contribute to the humanitarian response to the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption and tsunami which occurred on 15 January.

We are just over 6 weeks from that day and under the leadership of your Government, powered by your people, the response is well under way. Australia has worked beside you since 15 January and we will continue to work beside you,” High Commissioner, Moore said.

Prime Minister Hu’akavemailiku noted “there is little doubt with His Majesty’s Government that Tonga will be stronger and more resilient in the future and this resilience will be built on the strong and longstanding friendship and partnership that the Kingdom of Tonga has with Australia”.

HMAS Canberra is carrying more than 150 tonnes of supplies, including telecommunications equipment, water tanks, concrete, timber and roofing materials. She is also bringing in two fire trucks that have been donated by the South Australia Metropolitan Fire Service.

Once supplies have been unloaded, HMAS Canberra will move to Southern Ha’apai where her crew will work under the Government of Tonga’s tasking to make a contribution to the humanitarian response there, including on Nomuka.

HMAS Adelaide and her crew have delivered over 88 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Tonga and provided assistance including contributing to the clean up and recovery on Atata, the survey of ‘Eua harbour to allow local ferries to resume service, transport via helicopter of essential supplies including food, water, pharmaceuticals and COVID-19 vaccines to ‘Eua and Ha’apai and the facilitation of technicians to restore telecommunications equipment on Kao Island.

Outgoing Commander of the Task Group and Commanding Officer of HMAS Adelaide, Captain Stuart Watters said partnership was on full display through this operation.

“HMAS Adelaide arrived on Australia Day and the Australian Defence Force immediately began working with Tonga to provide relief and emergency supplies,” Captain Watters said.

“Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) personnel joined us on Adelaide soon thereafter and together we were requested to assist recovery efforts on the Island of Atata.

We also worked with other partner nations including Fiji, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States which contributed air and maritime support to assist the people of Tonga.”

We will soon be joined by the French Armed Forces from New Caledonia.

HMAS Canberra will replace Adelaide, but the Pacific family will continue to assist the people of Tonga in their time of need.”

Tongan born RAN Chaplain Simote Vaisima Finau spoke to the community directly as he led Church services from the bridge of Adelaide.

“To support the community through prayer was my way to give back to the people,” Chaplain Finau said.

The Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment Ship, HMAS Supply, which arrived in Tonga on 12 February also left yesterday.

Operation Tonga Assist 2022 was the ship’s first international deployment, after her commissioning in April 2021. During her time in Tonga, Supply supported other military vessels, including partner nations, with fuel and supplies, as well as providing over 100,000 litres of purified water for distribution through the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO).

Over the last few days, HMAS Supply was stationed in Southern Ha’apai to assist with clean up and to establish a logistical distribution centre on Nomuka Island.

Photo ADF Caption: HMAS Canberra arrives in the harbour in Nuku'alofa