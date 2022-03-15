HMS Spey transits through Tonga’s EEZ

HMS SPEY was previously in the Kingdom from 26 January to 02 February, delivering humanitarian supplies following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami. It also supported repair work to communications infrastructure on the outer islands.

On the 26 January, the Batch 2 OPV delivered UK Aid stores which included 30,000 litres of bottled water, medical supplies for over 300 first aid kits, PPE, basic sanitation items and baby products.

The vessel will work closely with Tonga’s Ministry of Fisheries and His Majesty’s Armed Forces. The vessel will conduct patrols in the waters around the islands to deter and defend against illegal fishing.

Lucy Joyce, the British High Commissioner to Tonga, said:

“The Royal Navy’s visit is an opportunity for the United Kingdom to support bilateral and regional co-operation on defense and security, particularly maritime security. The UK is helping to build resilience and capacity, tackle shared security challenges and uphold freedom of navigation and international law.

“The Portsmouth-based HMS Spey is on a five-year mission to the Indo-Pacific region alongside her sister HMS Tamar. The mission so far has seen the ship visit Hawaii, Tahiti, Pitcairn, the Cook Islands and Niue.

The Indo-Asia Pacific is of growing importance for the UK’s security and prosperity, and the UK is committed to build strong partnerships with Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

Photo supplied Royal Navy