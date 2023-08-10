Hoodies sell out in Tonga as El Niño brings wintry chill

The island has experienced unusually cold weather through July and Tonga Meteorological Services (TMS) recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius at the Lapaha village weather station at the end of the month. The country’s record low of 8.7C was set in September 1994.

Better known for its warm weather and beaches, the archipelago in the south Pacific ocean usually sees winter temperatures in the range of 18C to 21C.

More cool weather is forecast for August with TMS predicting temperatures could sink to 10C on some parts of the island next week.

The current cold snap is linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon and comes amid changing climate patterns, as parts of the northern hemisphere swelter through extreme heatwaves.

TMS issued an El Niño alert in July which told Tongans to prepare for cooler nights, less rainfall and more cyclones over the next months.

Petelo Taulaki, TMS Meteorologist, said that El Nino’s “dry and cold air characteristic intensifies during winter months”.

Sixty-year-old Fifita Kivalu sells handicrafts at the Nuku’alofa Talamahu market said, “It’s very cold now, colder than before. I must wear warm clothes always and cover my head to stay warm especially here at the market.”

“I’m used to mild winters, but this cold is unusual to what I’ve experienced; reminds me of winter temperatures in New Zealand and Australia,” said ‘Oto’ota Saula who runs a clothing shop at the Nuku’alofa flea market.

“My warm wear, hoodies and jackets from Australia were sold out within a week.”

The effects of the cold weather are also felt by local businesses that are seeing a surge in demand for heating units, warm clothing and medicine and even causing shortages in stores.

Tonga Gas said sales of gas heaters over the past few weeks are double the levels sold at the same time last year.