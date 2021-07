Fire engines from the Longolongo station rushed to the home, opposite the Nuku’alofa Central Police Station on Salote Rd, shortly after 12am today.

“Two people have been located deceased inside the property,” a family member told Kaniva News.

He said three other people including two elderly persons “ongo vaivai” were taken to hospital.

The big old white house was known to many as the Percival residence.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Photo Kaniva News