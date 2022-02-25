How one tweet got Tonga 50 satellite terminals

"Within 12 hours of the eruption, I got a phone briefing from a colleague and was told that telecommunications to Tonga are going to be a major problem", said Shane Reti, a Member of New Zealand's Parliament and facilitator in New Zealand's relief mission to Tonga.

The powerful explosion had torn apart an underwater fibre cable that connected Tonga to the internet, as well as damaging domestic satellite terminals and covering them in volcanic ash.

"I got off that phone call and was remembering the newspapers in the previous few days where people were taking photographs of the linear array of Starlink satellites over New Zealand, and I thought to myself that if the subterranean cable was broken, the satellites would be a good way for communications to quickly get up in Tonga", said Reti.

Reti said he immediately sent a letter to Elon Musk requesting help and tweeted a copy of the letter three days later.

"It was explained to me that Elon responds mostly and quickly to tweets. What I asked him was really simply that because of the cataclysmic events around the Kingdom of Tonga, would he consider contributing Starlink satellites to help with communications."

"I sent that tweet out in the afternoon and I got a call in the early evening from my colleagues saying that Elon had replied."

Elon Musk responded on January 21 with two tweets. In his second tweet, he appealed to Tongans, asking if it was important for SpaceX to send over Starlink terminals.

"When I picked up that tweet, myself and others started communicating with Pacific peoples and leaders. We told them 'look Elon's got an offer on the table, all he wants to hear from you is that it will be useful'. They all reached out to Elon and said yes."

After weeks of speculation about negotiations between SpaceX and the Tonga Government, SpaceX engineers arrived to Tonga and installed 50 VSAT terminals, which became operational on Wednesday 23 February.

New Zealand's Responsibility in The Pacific Region

In the wake of the disaster shipments of foreign aid continue to arrive to Tonga from all over the world. The New Zealand Government has so far provided $3 million dollars in humanitarian funding to assist with relief efforts in Tonga.

Reti stressed the importance of New Zealand's partnership with Pacific Island countries.

"It's very important for New Zealand to look after our Pacific neighbours, friends and family. We have a history that goes back many decades that shows that we look after each other."

"We are geographically at this part of the world, so we are neighbours and need to look after our interests. Our collective interests are our economic and political stability".