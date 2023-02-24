Hu'akavameiliku meets Fiji's Prime Minister in Nadi

"Very productive meeting with Fiji PM Rabuka exploring areas of collaboration and to further strengthen our ties. Expressed our gratitude to their support to the University of the South Pacific and amazing hospitality since we arrived. Malo aupito," Hon Hu'akavameiliku stated after the meeting.

Hu'akavameiliku is attending the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders Retreat at the Sheraton Resort.

The meeting is chaired by Rabuka.

The future of regionalism in the Pacific will be discussed and determined today

The leaders will officially welcome Kiribati back into PIF after the Micronesian nation announced it was pulling out of the Forum in July last year.

Another big decision that will also need to be made is the Suva Agreement, which RNZ Pacific reports is the document that became the saving grace to stop the entire Micronesia bloc within the Forum from breaking away completely.

The Suva Agreement addresses the concerns raised by the Micronesian member countries that the regional body was not inclusive, that it wasn’t honoring agreements, the “gentlemen’s agreement” of rotating leadership of the organization.

Photo PM Press Office