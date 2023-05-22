Iam Tongi crowned winner of American Idol

With over 17 million votes submitted to Idol by viewers choosing their favorite singer, the 18-year-old came up on top during the show’s grand finale.

It was a roller coaster of emotions Sunday, Tongi’s family and friends were home watching the show unfold Hawaii media report.

After winning American Idol, Tongi’s family and friends took to Kamehameha Highway with their Tongi swag, signs and flags right after the announcement was made

Tongi, 18, was crowned the winner following a stunning performance of his original song "I'll Be Seeing You."

He was up against Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, who placed second and third, respectively.

After host Ryan Seacrest crowned Tongi the winner, he sang "Don't Let Go" as his family, the judges and audience members swayed along and celebrated the feat.

Photo Twitter/Iam Tongi