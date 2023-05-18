Iam Tongi into final top 3 of American Idol

Tongi was one of ten finalists vying for the last stage of the competition yesterday.

American Idol Judges praised Tongi who has garnered widespread support since making his debut on the show three months ago.

Tongi impressed with his sweet and technically-terrific performances of “Lava,” from the Pixar short, and followed up with a touching version of “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam, a number that Tongi seemed born to sing.

The grand final takes place next week in Hollywood with the winner determined by vote counts made via online, by mobile text or app.

Photo :American Idol Caption: Iam Tongi