Ikale Tahi holds open session training ahead of Australia A game

This was after the players arrived in the country last week ahead of their game against Australia A this Friday.

Players such as Malakai Fekitoa, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea and Charles Piutau to name a few, were seen training with the side.

Young fans were also seen in numbers at the training session and they managed to take pictures with their favourite rugby players and also got their signed autographs.

The upcoming match marks the anniversary of the 1973 'Ikale Tahi team that defeated the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The match is also part team's preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which starts in September.

Tonga will host the Australia A side at the Teufaiva Stadium on Friday 14.

Photo: Sunia Mafile'o GYM (Facebook)